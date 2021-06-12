Lost Ark’s technical alpha dissolved into a technical mess, but it’s sorted out now

We are still grappling with the realization that Lost Ark is actually going to be launching here in the west this fall. However, if the current state of the alpha is any indication, the MMOARPG has a few hurdles to overcome before that big day.

The start of yesterday’s closed alpha test was delayed for several hours due to “technical issues” that popped up at the last minute. However, it seems as though this got sorted out, and the alpha is now live.

Don’t expect to hear a lot from players from this current test, as it’s under an NDA. MMO Fallout’s Connor has a warning for streamers:

Just FYI, folks, the technical alpha for Lost Ark is under NDA and it looks like Amazon are actively going after people streaming it on Twitch. — Connor (@mmofallout) June 11, 2021

