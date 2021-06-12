Tiny MMO Book of Travels hits early access August 9 with its ‘chapter zero’ release

Well here’s a happy weekend announcement for MMO fans: Book of Travels has just revealed that it’s launching into early access on August 9th, further compounding your game choices this wild summer of MMO launches. That means no more delays for the Kickstarted MMO that took home our “most anticipated” award at the end of 2019; early access was originally slated for last fall, then delayed to Q2 of this year, then to Q3.

“Book of Travels is a TMORPG – A Tiny Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game. This is a riff on the usual MMO (Massive Multiplayer Online) and in play terms it means a very different way to share experiences with others in the game. With fewer players available to meet in the game world, connecting with others will be a very special part of the story experience. You will get a whole world to discover with the potential for intimate, unforgettable encounters with other players along the way.”

A new trailer from the Might and Delight crew puts the game’s visuals into perspective for the “chapter zero” release and teases the game’s website to boot. The game is up for wishlisting on Steam and can still be preordered through Kickstarter.

Source: Press release