E3 2021: Multiplayer extreme sports playground Riders Republic unveils September 2 release date

Do you recall the multiplayer extreme sports title Riders Republic? This one was first unveiled in September of last year and announced a shift in release timing from February 2021 to “later this year.” During Ubisoft’s E3 presentation, we learned just when precisely later this year is: Thursday, September 2nd.

The presentation also offered up a new gameplay trailer detailing the variety of modes available to players of the game, which range from simple races to trick-based territory capturing to 50-person Mass Start races among others. The video stressed the importance of earning stars in these various events, which unlocks additional gear, events, and career paths.

For those who are interested in learning more (and are otherwise able to ignore the company reportedly doing nothing to change its vile corporate culture), the trailer can be found below.