E3 2021: Sea of Thieves kicks off season three with Pirates of the Caribbean collab A Pirate’s Life

I can’t be the only person who’s been watching Sea of Thieves’ lack of content lately and wondered what the heck Rare is doing over there. It turns out it’s been working on a new story campaign called A Pirate’s Life that is essentially a collab between the game and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Free to all players as part of our Season Three update arriving on June 22nd, this unforgettable adventure takes place over five Tall Tales charting a new threat to the pirate way of life from beyond the horizon. After rescuing Captain Jack Sparrow from an unfortunate predicament, you’ll set sail alongside him to uncover secrets, encounter characters old and new, and clash with surprising enemies as you explore the Sea of Thieves – and visit some new locations that’ll be familiar to fans of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise and the theme park attraction. This is a truly epic quest to protect the Sea of Thieves from the dark ambitions of Jack’s nemesis Davy Jones, and it’s the biggest and boldest update to Sea of Thieves since 2019’s Anniversary Update. […] Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is the headline feature of Season Three, which also shakes up the Sea of Thieves as new enemy types featured in the Tall Tales spill out across the world. Skeletons and sharks are no longer your main concern as swarming Sirens, darting Phantoms and brutish Ocean Crawlers surge across the seas.”