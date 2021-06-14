PSA: LOTRO’s Ithil progression server players have until June 15 to log in to their characters before shutdown

Consider this a friendly reminder prompted by SSG’s own friendly reminder of the impending shutdown of the Ithil progression server in Lord of the Rings Online. The server will be unavailable for login this coming Tuesday, June 15th, and will ultimately be going dark the following Wednesday; players of the server will have before the 15th to log in, but they can transfer their character from Ithil to any other server for free — including the Anor server — by pressing the handy-dandy transfer button before the end of the year.

On the subject of Legendary servers, the reminder further confirmed that there will be two new Legendary worlds opening in LOTRO soon, so those who love progression servers will have some new options later. For now, though, Ithil players only have a couple of days to shift their characters around.

Reminder that the Ithil server will close to player log-in after June 15th. Make sure you are set for character transfer and learn more: https://t.co/RLvni3m7fa Two new Legendary Worlds will be making their debut soon! #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/PgDXODXREA — LOTRO (@lotro) June 12, 2021

source: Twitter . This article was amended after publication to clarify that you can still remotely transfer your characters through the end of the year; it’s the ability to log in that ends this week.