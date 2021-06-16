Black Desert teases Heidel Ball reveals including a Dark Knight figurine and the Corsair class

As we’ve reported before, Black Desert’s Heidel Ball will once more be a digital affair, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of reveals to look forward to. The latest tease for the event, which incidentally continued the “new tide” motif that was first alluded to last week, points to a couple of headlining reveals.

During the event, players will get a look at an upcoming Dark Knight figurine and witness the reveal of the new Corsair class. The event will also be having a contest and offering in-game goodies for those who watch the Ball, while the players who will be part of the event’s in-game audience have been officially selected. As for the event teases, there are obviously not many details to share yet, but there is a new hype video we’ll have at the bottom of this post.



As for more immediate news, this week’s update for the PC version has made yet another round of Central Market price adjustments to a variety of weapons, and Black Desert Mobile’s newest patch has introduced more floors to Hadum Tower of Trials, introduced a new Witch’s Collection, and introduced a buff to the Blade Master class among other updates.