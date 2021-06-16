DC Universe Online asks players to help it fight toxicity… by sending emails

Bree Royce
Daybreak is apparently cracking down on toxicity in DC Universe Online. Senior Community Manager Mepps penned a letter to the community this week asking for help in cleaning up the chat.

“Ultimately, we want everyone in our community to treat everyone else with excellence,” Mepps writes. “Targeted harassment, hate speech, and inciting toxicity (as well as cheating and exploitation) are all things that we take seriously. These things do not belong in our community. We need your help.”

Here’s the catch: Daybreak is essentially asking the playerbase to skip sending in a support ticket in-game and literally send an email to support instead with details and links to supplementary materials you’ve hosted elsewhere. This is… well this sure is a method. One might wonder whether it’d be better to have an in-game way to lodge these sorts of complaints, but maybe it’ll also weed out the lighter offenses. At least Daybreak is doing something?

Source: Official site
1
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
NeoWolf

Please do our jobs for us, so we don’t have to. Help us, to help you..helping us. lol

29 minutes ago