Dungeons and Dragons Online is testing a revamp of the Epic Destinies system for one day only on PTS

The devs of Dungeons and Dragons Online haven’t even finished working on Update 50 yet, but they’re still looking ahead to a major feature of Update 51. Namely, a full revamp of the Epic Destinies system, which has arrived to the game’s Lamannia PTS in early preview form.

This preview will only include seven of the 12 Destinies in the game, but the adjustments will be significant indeed, including changes to the system’s core mechanics, a more refined design paradigm, and a variety of Feat changes along with changes to the aforementioned Destiny Trees.



This preview/testing event will be happening for only around one day, ending sometime in the late afternoon of the EDT time zone this Thursday, June 17th. During the test, there will be a dev event running between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EDT, when members of the DDO team will be available to collect feedback and answer questions in real time.

After the test, players should expect things to be rather silent on the Epic Destinies revamp news front for a long while, as the update itself is “months away” and the devs will be putting their primary focus on Update 50. That said, they recognize that a revamp of this scale needs to be done right, thus this bit of early testing and feedback collection.