GTAO is sunsetting on the PS3 and Xbox 360 at the end of the year

Call it death-by-old-console: Rockstar announced today that it’s shutting down two versions of Grand Theft Auto Online on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 along with various other online tools for those platforms. Players on those two platforms will continue to be able to play the GTAV story mode, and of course, GTAO marches onward for PS4 and Xbox One and beyond. The company says it’s putting its attention on launching for the latest-gen consoles this fall instead.

“As we continue to move forward with updates and support for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto Online — as well as prepare for this Fall’s launches of the new expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021. In addition, Shark Cash Cards for GTA Online will no longer be sold for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions after September 15, 2021.”

Our condolences to folks losing their online home.

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: https://t.co/JsIRTHxGP9 pic.twitter.com/xn5GbMDkCV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 16, 2021