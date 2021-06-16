No posts to display

3
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Narficus

The reaction of console players like Shadowrun (2007) will be so epic that Tim Sweeney will channel Tim Langdell and file a trademark infringement lawsuit.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
3 hours ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Greaterdivinity

It’s super confusing, and it seems like they’ll only go up against other PC players if they group with them and play in the PC pool? If so then this won’t come into play too much, PC folks will still play together and consoles folks will largely only be playing with folks on other consoles. (should be interesting on Switch since it’s running at half the framerate of PS/Xbox).

Would be interesting to see a pro team on console/gamepads go up against pro-teams on PC with kb/m. Granted a game like OW is slightly more friendly for gamepads since it’s not ALL about precision shooting, but I imagine the contrast would still be fairly stark.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
3 hours ago
Reader
Narficus

Found the answer, and they anticipated it (had to with ANY kind of testing):

Will cross-play be enabled for all game modes?

Cross-play is enabled for all game modes with an exception for Competitive games. Competitive players will be split into two pools depending on the system that they are playing on: 1) Console players, and 2) PC players. For balance purposes, PC players and console players will not be mixed in the same pool for competitive matches.

Will cross-play be enabled for all game modes?

Yes, but only in non-Competitive game modes. Any group consisting of both PC and console players will be placed into the PC player matchmaking pool. Mouse & keyboard players will not be able to join the console player matchmaking pool, regardless of who is in their group.

It’s mostly console players able to play with other console players, but occasionally being invited to play with those using a real FPS interface (gamepad is still my preference for platformers).

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
1 hour ago