Ready to play Overwatch with everyone who has the game everywhere across the globe? Because the designers are ready to let you very soon with crossplay functionality, allowing users on consoles and PC to play with one another freely in a cavalcade of… well, whatever the single word is that means “hero characters shooting one another.” That’s the good news. The bad news is that if you’re a console player, you’re going to have to do a little more work to make the whole thing work.

The good news, again, is that it’s still not very much work for console players; you just need to make a Battle.net account and link your console account to it. PC players don’t have to do anything, since they obviously already have one. There’s even a handy-dandy FAQ to answer any and all persistent questions you might have, but the short version is that console players just need to link an account and get ready to blast away with the whole community.