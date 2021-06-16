Ready to play Overwatch with everyone who has the game everywhere across the globe? Because the designers are ready to let you very soon with crossplay functionality, allowing users on consoles and PC to play with one another freely in a cavalcade of… well, whatever the single word is that means “hero characters shooting one another.” That’s the good news. The bad news is that if you’re a console player, you’re going to have to do a little more work to make the whole thing work.
The good news, again, is that it’s still not very much work for console players; you just need to make a Battle.net account and link your console account to it. PC players don’t have to do anything, since they obviously already have one. There’s even a handy-dandy FAQ to answer any and all persistent questions you might have, but the short version is that console players just need to link an account and get ready to blast away with the whole community.
The reaction of console players like Shadowrun (2007) will be so epic that Tim Sweeney will channel Tim Langdell and file a trademark infringement lawsuit.
It’s super confusing, and it seems like they’ll only go up against other PC players if they group with them and play in the PC pool? If so then this won’t come into play too much, PC folks will still play together and consoles folks will largely only be playing with folks on other consoles. (should be interesting on Switch since it’s running at half the framerate of PS/Xbox).
Would be interesting to see a pro team on console/gamepads go up against pro-teams on PC with kb/m. Granted a game like OW is slightly more friendly for gamepads since it’s not ALL about precision shooting, but I imagine the contrast would still be fairly stark.
Found the answer, and they anticipated it (had to with ANY kind of testing):
It’s mostly console players able to play with other console players, but occasionally being invited to play with those using a real FPS interface (gamepad is still my preference for platformers).