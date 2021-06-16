Sea of Thieves drops new teaser gallery for A Pirate’s Life

Perhaps the most surprising announcement to come out of E3 2021 for MMO and multiplayer gamers was the news that Sea of Thieves is collaborating with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed narrative update for the game called A Pirate’s Life. Moving beyond the E3 preview, Rare has now posted a stack of new screenshots, including one of Captain Jack Sparrow himself, happily ensconced in the Sea of Thieves world. I mean, why not.

“Today, we’re thrilled to premiere a fresh selection of images from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life,” Rare says. “They offer a closer look at Jack Sparrow, some of the memorable places that players will travel to in his company and just a few of the traps and threats that lie in wait.” Apparently, we’ll be getting a new trailer tomorrow too, courtesy of a 2 p.m. EDT broadcast during the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event.

The update is launching June 22nd, and it’s a freebie for existing Xbox, PC, and Game Pass players.