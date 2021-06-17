RuneScape Mobile has finally launched for iOS and Android – here’s the new trailer!

RuneScape’s mobile launch has had the good/bad kind of problem: It’s a little too popular for its own good, with 1.8M mobile registrations before it was even live, thanks to a promotional event. In spite of the deluge of downloads that impacted logins yesterday, Jagex has officially launched the game on iOS and Android as of today; it’s fully cross-platform, and your single sub works on both, though of course you can also play F2P.

“RuneScape’s expansion onto mobile brings full cross-platform play and progression to the game, enabling players to jump from PC to mobile platforms and back again. It comes complete with all the quests, characters, lore and locations from the living game’s 20-year history. New players can also experience RuneScape membership benefits by claiming a free 7-day trial. The game’s much-anticipated arrival on mobile stores will fulfil over 1.8million pre-registrations placed by mobile gamers in the build up to launch. Those who pre-registered RuneScape on mobile now join millions of mobile players that already enjoy RuneScape on Android and iOS via its Early Access programme.”

We’ve been waiting for this launch for a hella long time, hella being the technical term for four years, since yes, Jagex announced this mobile version back in 2017. As Jagex explained during our interview earlier this month, that extra time was needed to get the UI and controls just right for a complicated old-school MMO making the jump to a very different platform.

The new trailer is below, incidentally including the fun fact that players have rolled 290M accounts for the game.