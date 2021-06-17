Secret World fan author Blodwedd Mallory releases the sixth book of her series today

We’ve been following the writing journey of fan author Amber “Blodwedd Mallory” McKee for a long time now. Readers will recall she was greenlit by Funcom in 2018 to write unofficial novels based on The Secret World, now Secret World Legends. Since then, McKee has cranked out five novels to date: To Sir with Love, London Underground, Dead in the Water, Into the Inferno, and Hard Cleft.

With that in mind, the author is ready to unleash her sixth book in the novel series known as A Grim, Odd, Arcane Sky today on June 17th. This new novel sees Templar agents Wedd and Sev racing to find blogger Tyler Freeborn before Illuminati agents led by Wedd’s former friend Gypcie and members of the Orochi Group do first.



“Wedd and Sev must beat the clock to find the missing blogger and avoid confrontation with a rival Illuminati team at all costs. It’s a race against time and each other to see which faction gets answers first. Between the Filth, the fog, the zombies, and the draug, there’s no telling what will happen. Will they be able to save the small Maine island surrounded by a grim, odd arcane sky?”

If you’ve happened to miss out on any of the previous five books, you can still pick them up, and there’s also a first volume omnibus that collects the first three novels into one cover.

Exciting news! From June 1 until the launch of A Grim, Odd Arcane Sky on June 17, the first five books are available for crazy discounts at https://t.co/ldk4Wr7HFB. Read the series so far for less than $3! pic.twitter.com/mSJwaLJzev — Blodwedd Mallory (@BlodweddMallory) May 31, 2021

Disclosure: Blodwedd Mallory is a MOP Patreon Patron; however, this is not a sponsored post, nor do we receive a commission from her or from Amazon based on the sale of her book or on this article. We happily support our community and fellow MMO creators!