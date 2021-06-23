Blocky sandbox Trove has finally launched on the Nintendo Switch

“In a seamless blend of adventure, world-building and exhilarating combat, players can explore a game filled to the brim with challenges and new friends to meet, with each of Trove’s 17 classes as unique as they are quirky. Trove is unlike any other game on the market — it constantly evolves and is continuously shaped by its community, quite literally. Players can build their own weapons, items, dungeons and much, much more. They can enjoy these new creations in their own game world, while submitting them to the Trove team may see them added to the full game — with over 5,000 player entries added, to date, so all Trove players can enjoy them.”

Trove’s summer releases just keep rolling: Just a week after dropping the Bard update on PC , now Gamigo’s blocky MMORPG has launched on the Nintendo Switch. The game is well-loved around here, thanks to its nifty housing and club world system, its flexible class mechanics, and constantly expanding crafting tools.

Worth noting is that Trove isn’t cross-platform, so if you’re already a PC player, you can’t easily play your existing account on console.

According to Gamigo, which picked up the title from its original developer, Trion Worlds, several years ago, the game has counted 28M players on PC and console to date. Let’s see if the Switch can add a few more. Trailer ahoy!

