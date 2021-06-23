Star Trek Online’s Risa vacaycay pays out in a T6 ship and a tsunami gun

Forget voyaging to strange new worlds and investigating that pesky anomaly in the next sector — you’re going to want to engage at maximum warp all the way over to Star Trek Online’s Risa next month for the Lohlunat Festival.
But that’s not all! Players can go shopping with event currency to buy baseball uniforms (Star Trek has a weird baseball fetish, just go with it), cute t-shirts, a transcendent Caracal vanity pet, and a weapon that effectively lets you shoot a tsunami in the safe confines of a spaceborn vessel. Sure. Why not.
Source: Star Trek Online
I do like the new ship, it makes more sense than the old luxury cruiser at least as far as using it as a combat ship. I’m hoping the stats arent too bad for an anniversary ship.
If they went for a theme that really matched Risa it would have to be rated adults only.