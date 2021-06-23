Star Trek Online’s Risa vacaycay pays out in a T6 ship and a tsunami gun

Forget voyaging to strange new worlds and investigating that pesky anomaly in the next sector — you’re going to want to engage at maximum warp all the way over to Star Trek Online’s Risa next month for the Lohlunat Festival.

This annual summer holiday is scheduled to run the entire month of July. You’re going to need all that time, too, because there are a ton of prizes that you can snag before it’s done. The big shiny is, of course, a free Tier 6 ship — in this case, a Risian Luxury Cruiser.

But that’s not all! Players can go shopping with event currency to buy baseball uniforms (Star Trek has a weird baseball fetish, just go with it), cute t-shirts, a transcendent Caracal vanity pet, and a weapon that effectively lets you shoot a tsunami in the safe confines of a spaceborn vessel. Sure. Why not.