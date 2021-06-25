Betawatch: Swords of Legends Online launches on July 9

It is generally poor form to have the same game get the Betawatch header two weeks in a row, but here we are highlighting Swords of Legends Online as the game is moving out of testing and into the choppy waters of launch on July 9th! That was fast! Feels like it just got here. We’ll miss you when you go. Or maybe we won’t, depending on how interested you are in the game that’s shaping up for release.

Other beta news?

Aw, there we go, that’s the depressing stuff again. Or depressing-ish, anyhow. Let’s just sink into that beta list below, huh? You can always let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing, if you’d be so kind.



As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th

Book of Travels: Closed beta

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

City of Titans: Alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Crowfall: Closed beta, launches July 6th

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Closed beta

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha

New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Rise Online: Open alpha

Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Alpha

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Swords of Legends Online: Beta, launching July 9th

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed alpha

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

Valiance Online: Alpha

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.