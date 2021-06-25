Betawatch: Swords of Legends Online launches on July 9

It is generally poor form to have the same game get the Betawatch header two weeks in a row, but here we are highlighting Swords of Legends Online as the game is moving out of testing and into the choppy waters of launch on July 9th! That was fast! Feels like it just got here. We’ll miss you when you go. Or maybe we won’t, depending on how interested you are in the game that’s shaping up for release.
Other beta news?
- Crowfall has definitely not moved from testing to launch as quickly, but with launch right around the corner the game has recapped the next few steps of its testing and release on July 6th.
- Overwatch launched its cross-play feature into beta! That’s a good thing, right? Well, apparently not if you don’t like being tossed into servers across the world with horrible ping rates.
- Hey, with Bless Unleashed heading to release in August, can you keep your beta character around? The answer (and a few other answers) is no.
- Kingshunt has hit open beta! What’s that? Well, it’s a combination of hack-and-slash and tower defense, you can take a look on Steam.
- Lastly, if you were hoping that the communication blackout for Saga of Lucimia would now result in great news for everyone and neat announcements? Yeah, not so much.
Aw, there we go, that’s the depressing stuff again. Or depressing-ish, anyhow. Let’s just sink into that beta list below, huh? You can always let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing, if you’d be so kind.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta, launches July 6th
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta, launching July 9th
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
