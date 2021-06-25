Final Fantasy XI brings back Celestial Nights starting on July 1

Good news, Final Fantasy XI players! Celestial Nights return once more on July 1st, and players can talk to one of the moogles in the three major cities to start the event. What’s that? You want to know more about the event, like how to participate or what the rewards will be or what you can buy from vendors or anything? Too freaking bad, the announcement is all you get.

Fortunately, the event has come around many times before now, so there’s already a detailed guide from players available to ensure that you can successfully lead a pair of twits through town to put on a play. Really, that’s what you’re doing. Don’t worry, it sounds more complicated than it actually is; just pay attention to the various emotes required and you’ll be able to clear the event, unlocking cosmetic rewards aside from the different rewards you can purchase directly from a vendor. It’s a familiar dance now.