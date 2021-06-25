Secret World Legends begins official fourth anniversary event, intends to honor HolloPoint in-game

When we first reported on the community’s intention to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Secret World Legends themselves without active support by Funcom, we were bummed that it was a sad commentary on the game’s overall state. Fortunately, Funcom is having an official anniversary on top of the player-run MEGAversary 4.
The reveal post does lead off with a nod in the direction of the player event while also paying respects to community leader HolloPoint. The post further notes that the devs are currently “exploring [their] options on how [they] can honor his legacy as a part of the Secret World itself.” More details on how that in-game tribute will work will be released when they’re available.
In the meantime, the official fourth anniversary brings back a number of familiar events such as daily login bonuses, item discounts, the anniversary cache, and returning event content like the BEEhemoth, the Shards of Corruption, and the Talos of Gaia. It’s all happening between now and Thursday, July 15th.
Kind of fucked up that Funcom didn’t release a statement acknowledging HolloPoint’s existence and contribution to the SWL community.
I just posted this on Funcom’s Facebook page.
Would it really put you out too much to throw some recognition to HolloPoint and their contribution towards keeping your community alive in Secret World Legends, not like the guy died recently or anything, not like he wasn’t instrumental in putting together more content for your game than you’ve done the past 2 years, not like we’re asking for Congo or anything? I mean seriously does anyone in your company have any grace or tact?
Have they considered honoring it by doing regular updates?
People still play this game?
From what i saw today … yes, many people.