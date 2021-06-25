Secret World Legends begins official fourth anniversary event, intends to honor HolloPoint in-game

When we first reported on the community’s intention to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Secret World Legends themselves without active support by Funcom, we were bummed that it was a sad commentary on the game’s overall state. Fortunately, Funcom is having an official anniversary on top of the player-run MEGAversary 4.

The reveal post does lead off with a nod in the direction of the player event while also paying respects to community leader HolloPoint. The post further notes that the devs are currently “exploring [their] options on how [they] can honor his legacy as a part of the Secret World itself.” More details on how that in-game tribute will work will be released when they’re available.

In the meantime, the official fourth anniversary brings back a number of familiar events such as daily login bonuses, item discounts, the anniversary cache, and returning event content like the BEEhemoth, the Shards of Corruption, and the Talos of Gaia. It’s all happening between now and Thursday, July 15th.