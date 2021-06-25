Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 91 introduces crates as daily questgivers

The crates are talking to you in Shroud of the Avatar. Whispering desires into your ear. Compelling you to complete their tasks and promising great rewards in the process. Don’t think about how. Don’t question why. Just do as the crates command. Do it. Do it.

That’s right, the sandbox MMORPG’s latest release introduces Storehouse Containers, which can be used to complete daily turn-in quests of various types to earn rewards like XP, gold, and a chance at a large variety of bonus goodies. The new feature is further touted as a means by which SOTA can “provide a variety of possible benefits in the years to come as it continues to be expanded and enhanced” like login rewards, overstock reduction, and supply bundle improvements among other things.

There’s more than just anomalous sentient crates in Release 91, however. There are also new imbued gems and jewels to find, another round of artifact adjustments, and a host of overall adjustments to the game. There’s also been a fix applied to help players who are getting stuck in small doorways. Just Lady Dimitrescu things, am I right?