Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 91 introduces crates as daily questgivers

The crates are talking to you in Shroud of the Avatar. Whispering desires into your ear. Compelling you to complete their tasks and promising great rewards in the process. Don’t think about how. Don’t question why. Just do as the crates command. Do it. Do it.
That’s right, the sandbox MMORPG’s latest release introduces Storehouse Containers, which can be used to complete daily turn-in quests of various types to earn rewards like XP, gold, and a chance at a large variety of bonus goodies. The new feature is further touted as a means by which SOTA can “provide a variety of possible benefits in the years to come as it continues to be expanded and enhanced” like login rewards, overstock reduction, and supply bundle improvements among other things.
There’s more than just anomalous sentient crates in Release 91, however. There are also new imbued gems and jewels to find, another round of artifact adjustments, and a host of overall adjustments to the game. There’s also been a fix applied to help players who are getting stuck in small doorways. Just Lady Dimitrescu things, am I right?
So I followed the “does have players” link in the disclaimer box.
I hope the 80-odd players enjoy the new feature!
A box that offers repeatable quests. Yes, that is innovation right there.
First off let me say that i like the disclaimer box this site has added to certain projects to both remain objective and give some background information.
I have not followed this project at all and i feel bad for people who got suckered into this, Garriott used to be a big name but let us be honest, he himself branded himself into being something greater than he actually is, the man has more failed and unfinished projects than those that actually did well, Sorry for the fans but his last successful project was launched in the 90’s.
And while i am not saying it is wrong to fail, what i find is that no lessons are learned in the process and each failed project is always hyped up as the next big thing he produces.
Ever since Tabula Rasa and what a mess that game was under his charge and vision in the end, his name for me is a big red flag.
Among a few of the going theories, this game was allegedly a way to raise money that Portalarium (RG’s company) lost in the production of their game Ultimate Collector.
Wow! Such content. I’m guessing the crates were easier to program than actual NPCs.