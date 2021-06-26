New World wraps up its world tour with Shattered Mountain

With a name like “Shattered Mountain,” you kind of know what you’re getting into already. It’s going to be less of a vacation at a ski resort and more of a terrifying trip through stone, evil, and perhaps a drive-through at Arby’s.
In New World’s final stop on its video tour around Aeternum, the studio looked at this mountain that is “awash with corruption.” While it’s certainly a craggy and foreboding area, there are a few (blighted) forested regions in Shattered Mountain even so. Players will spend some time spelunking into caves, exploring mines, and kicking back at the bare-bones outposts. Check it out below:
Source: YouTube
This is a game I might have to play just to explore the environments. It looks really cool albeit very dark in tone.
But, I’m frustrated to hear things like no jumping(non-combat), no swimming, and no mounts?? I don’t know why devs shoot themselves in the foot like that. It’s now mostly a PvE game, right..? Players are going to want that kinda stuff for immersion. I certainly do.
So, still on the fence and unsure about this one.
I’ve never understood the fascination with jumping and swimming. The sprint-crouch jump is fun, I guess. And how is swimming in plate immersive? Like, sure, add it eventually. But to put that above more meaningful, actual content? If that floats your boat, I hope they add it in.. I really do. If that’s all it takes for people to not pick up the game, I’ve obviously been playing games wrong, because I don’t see the appeal of either. Like, at all.
I didn’t mean to sound so negative.
I think swimming is the least of my concerns. Maybe, they will add it later.
Jumping is a pet peeve of mine. Looking at you GW1 😆
But, I am legitimately concerned about there not being mounts because this game really looks like it should have at least a basic horse mount option and I heard they’re planning to have “convenience” portal items in the cash shop. Some might call that P2W. Not sure I’d go that far, but it sounds lame to me.
Then, will they later call mounts new content? Looking at you GW2! 🤣
I am very interested in trying the game still but those are some things that are minuses for me.
The jumping and swimming thing comes up a LOT more than I would have thought.
As for mounts, yeah…… Saying the world isn’t big enough for mounts, then adding fast travel POIs with hints at fast travel items in the cash shop wasn’t the smartest of moves. I hope they put a good system around it instead of just smacking in some mounts that you buy and ride. Maybe like a BDO/Albion inspired system, or at least something with a smidge of depth.