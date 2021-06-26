New World wraps up its world tour with Shattered Mountain

With a name like “Shattered Mountain,” you kind of know what you’re getting into already. It’s going to be less of a vacation at a ski resort and more of a terrifying trip through stone, evil, and perhaps a drive-through at Arby’s.

In New World’s final stop on its video tour around Aeternum, the studio looked at this mountain that is “awash with corruption.” While it’s certainly a craggy and foreboding area, there are a few (blighted) forested regions in Shattered Mountain even so. Players will spend some time spelunking into caves, exploring mines, and kicking back at the bare-bones outposts. Check it out below: