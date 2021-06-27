Guild Wars 2 players are celebrating Pride in-game and raising funds for charity this evening

This past weekend is seeing another Pride event being run by the players of Guild Wars 2, and while yesterday’s festivities have already come and gone, there’s still one more day remaining for the event, kicking off today, June 27th, at 5:00 p.m. EDT for NA players.

The festivities will be held this evening at Lion’s Arch at the Field of the Fallen and will let players eager to join in on the event enter LFG channels to group up in multiple map instances. Fans are also encouraged to stream the event, volunteer, or simply spread the word, as well as donate to a fundraiser to benefit Rainbow Railroad, a global not-for-profit organization that helps LGBTQ+ individuals escape state-sponsored violence, transphobia, and homophobia against them.



For those who want to keep in touch or are looking for further instructions, the forum announcement has contact details, more information, and a link to the event’s Discord.

Tyria Pride 2021 is this weekend in #GuildWars2! This annual community-organized event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and allies both in-game and out. See how to participate here: https://t.co/1jyfk23dPj pic.twitter.com/7xefI2UUrx — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) June 25, 2021