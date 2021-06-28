MapleStory adds the dark and brooding bow-wielding Kain class in its latest update

Forget the jolly, quipping and thwipping bow users you’re used to: MapleStory’s new bow-wielding class means serious business. You can tell by the mouth covering, the super serious jacket, and the apparently brooding backstory. This guy is not here to fire one-liners. He’s here to fire arrows. Dark arrows. His name is Kain, and he’s the marquee feature of the MMO’s latest update.

“Kain is a mighty bowman with a terrifyingly lethal power, manifesting from the Malice gems distributed to all of the Drakas that dominate Toolen City. Armed with his rage and the deadly Whispershot hand-crossbow, his search for his past and his desire to break free of his servitude will lead him to unleash his power upon all of Maple World.”

Kain’s combination of skills allow him to be effective at short to medium range, with a pool known as Possession that builds with landed attacks that can be spent on certain skills, which in turn can be followed up with Execute skills. The newly arrived class also comes with a leveling event that runs between now and July 20th that dishes out chests full of goodies when certain leveling milestones are met. More information can be found in the patch notes.