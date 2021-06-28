Raft’s Renovation Update hopes to make living in a flooded post-apocalypse more comfortable

If all you’ve got in the flooded wasteland of Raft is, well, a raft, then you’re probably going to want to make it as cozy of a place as possible when you’re otherwise not worrying about food, water, and that stupid shark that keeps gnawing off sections of your floating living platform. Enter the Renovations Update, which brings a gaggle of new building-related items to make life in this early access multiplayer survival sandbox (waterbox? bathtub?) more homely.

As the update’s name suggests, there’s now a wider assortment of building blocks that can be accessed via the Hammer tool (albeit at higher costs than standard blocks), letting players put together more luxurious floating households. There’s also 65 new decorations to spruce up the place, like sofas, bathtubs, beds, candelabras, paintings, cupboards, and trash cans among other items. Decorations can be found in a variety of ways, either by finding crates with a metal detector, in floating barrels, and in crates on islands.

On top of that, the painting feature has been improved with more color and pattern choices for walls, two-side painting on walls, and two color choices for furnishings. The update also brings quality-of-life adjustments for various tools in the game, an engine control panel that lets players control engines without having to dash over to the engine block, and a host of new wildlife like dolphins, whales, and turtles. You can check out the update in the patch notes as well as the video below.

source: Steam , thanks to Kinya for the tip!