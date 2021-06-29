Black Desert’s Corsair is finally here to take all your booty

Avast ye landlubbers! Break out your sea legs and practice your best swashbucklin’, because Black Desert’s Corsair isn’t going to go on a date with you until you can prove your mettle. Well, actually she’ll hang out with anyone who selects her on the character creation screen, since that’s how MMOs work, but we’re going to pretend she has standards here.

Black Desert’s newest class comes with a whole lot of appropriate fanfare, although you’ll have to wait about a month or so for her Awakening to activate. The cutlass-swinging class uses all manner of sword attacks to mollify her foes, but if that’s not enough, she also boasts a magic sea orb named Mareca (seriously) that unleashes water attacks. Oh, and it can turn the Corsair into a mermaid so she can be part of your world.

And hey! Look at this stuff! Isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you think this update is complete? This week’s patch also activates the 2021 Summer Season with special character and server perks as well as a brand-new seasonal pass to enjoy. In short, there’s plenty to keep you occupied this summer in Black Desert as you pursue all of the treasure while the getting’s good.