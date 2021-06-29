Genshin Impact offers trailer previews of the game’s latest roster addition

Did you think you were done with character collecting in Genshin Impact? Well, no, you probably didn’t because adding more party members to the gatcha pool is kind of this game’s whole monetization deal. With that in mind, the devs at Mihoyo are stirring up the hype for the game’s next roster arrival, a young samurai named Kaedehara Kazuha, by way of a pair of videos.

Video the first is a general demonstration of Kazuha in action full of that samurai-styled razzle-dazzle. All of the classic anime samurai tropes are here: haiku composition, iaido poses, and (naturally) the slicing of fools with a katana. Video the second has a bit more substance to go with its style, outlining the Anemo-wielding character’s support abilities like a skill that groups enemies together and a passive talent that reduces stamina consumption when he’s in the party. Both videos are available for your viewing pleasure below.



