Massively OP Podcast Episode 328: SOLO? YOLO!

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about the launch of Aion Classic, a release date for Swords of Legends Online, LOTRO’s progression servers, and whether or not World of Warcraft is on its way to becoming a “zombie MMO.”
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: FFXIV, WoW Classic, Albion Online
- News: Aion Classic releases
- News: SOLO’s launch date
- News: LOTRO legendary servers coming this week
- News: Anarchy Online hits 20
- Mailbag: Zombie IPs
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Seascape” from Anarchy Online
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
