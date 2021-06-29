Massively OP Podcast Episode 328: SOLO? YOLO!

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about the launch of Aion Classic, a release date for Swords of Legends Online, LOTRO’s progression servers, and whether or not World of Warcraft is on its way to becoming a “zombie MMO.”

It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!

