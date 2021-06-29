Perfect World International’s Dawnlight update adds a new instance, new region, new weapon tier, and HD character visuals

Here’s one we haven’t heard from in a while: Perfect World International, the free-to-play MMORPG that has been trucking on for over 10 years now despite flying under a lot of radars. We bring this game back to your attention due to the recent Dawnlight update, which has made a variety of additions to the game.
This latest update has opened the Moon Watch Tower instance, which features distinct rules like balanced stats, disabled charms and HP regeneration, and a limit of only three revives for members in the same party in each boss fight. There’s also a new western continent available for players that offers up new story quests and a new cultivation boundary to reach for. On the subject of reaching new heights, all weapons now have a Grade 18 tier, and Blademasters and Wizards have received a visual refresh with new HD textures in character creation and new updates to skill graphics.
Perfect World…I appreciate a glow up as much as the next guy, but WHAT THE EVER-LOVING HELL IS THIS
I have to assume/hope the “new” version is on the left because…man the proportions on both characters in the right images are absolutely nightmare inducing.
I was shocked to see that the comparison pic you linked is official considering how awful it looks in terms of color/white balance.
Not clearly marking them as before and after just adds to the confusion
and the ones on the right look like vampires.