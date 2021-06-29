Perfect World International’s Dawnlight update adds a new instance, new region, new weapon tier, and HD character visuals

By
Chris Neal
-
    
3

Here’s one we haven’t heard from in a while: Perfect World International, the free-to-play MMORPG that has been trucking on for over 10 years now despite flying under a lot of radars. We bring this game back to your attention due to the recent Dawnlight update, which has made a variety of additions to the game.

This latest update has opened the Moon Watch Tower instance, which features distinct rules like balanced stats, disabled charms and HP regeneration, and a limit of only three revives for members in the same party in each boss fight. There’s also a new western continent available for players that offers up new story quests and a new cultivation boundary to reach for. On the subject of reaching new heights, all weapons now have a Grade 18 tier, and Blademasters and Wizards have received a visual refresh with new HD textures in character creation and new updates to skill graphics.

source: official site via Reddit
Advertisement

No posts to display

3
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Greaterdivinity

Perfect World…I appreciate a glow up as much as the next guy, but WHAT THE EVER-LOVING HELL IS THIS
comment image

I have to assume/hope the “new” version is on the left because…man the proportions on both characters in the right images are absolutely nightmare inducing.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
4 hours ago
Reader
Vanquesse V

I was shocked to see that the comparison pic you linked is official considering how awful it looks in terms of color/white balance.
Not clearly marking them as before and after just adds to the confusion

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
2 hours ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

and the ones on the right look like vampires.

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
2 hours ago