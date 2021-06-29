Swords of Legends Online posts preload and name-claim schedule ahead of July 9 launch

As the xianxia action MMORPG Swords of Legends Online inches ever closer to its July 9th PC release date, those who have pre-ordered the game have some dates they’ll want to keep in mind. First off, the game will be available for pre-download starting on Wednesday, June 30th, at 1:00 p.m. on Steam and at Thursday, July 1st, at 1:00 a.m. EDT via Gameforge’s client. Secondly, players who pre-ordered will get to pre-create their characters and register character names starting on July 2nd at 8:00 a.m. EDT and ending on July 5th at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The folks at Gameforge are also going to be doing their level best to keep conversation about the title going. To that end, there will be a livestream this coming Wednesday, June 30th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT that will discuss several pre-launch topics and provide a post-launch update roadmap.

After that, SOLO will be holding an AMA on the MMORPG subreddit on Monday, July 5th, starting at 1:00 a.m. EDT. The AMA will run for approximately two hours and doesn’t appear to have any specific theme or topic, so presumably all questions are welcome (but not necessarily guaranteed an answer, naturally). After that, of course, there’s that whole little game launch thing.

source: press release