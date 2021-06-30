Book of Travels explains its no-quest design philosophy

In case you never really clocked this, one of the many reasons that Book of Travels will be different than your typical MMO is that its eschewing the traditional quest design found in pretty much all MMORPGs. Instead, Book of Travels wants players to go on a free-form journey during which things happen and choices are made to form a unique experience.

It’s a little hard to wrap your head around, which is why Might and Delight put together a dev blog to explain how adventuring sessions might go. Basically, there will be a variety of special encounters and shifting events that will be spread out among all of the playerbase.

“Whatever kinds of encounters you have, their course and pattern will emerge from the choices you make on the road,” the studio said. “Since there is no linear plot through which to advance, Travellers will instead come across many story strands to weave together along the way, but not every player will hold the same threads.”