Isometric turn-based MMORPG Broken Ranks enters a limited-time PC open beta this weekend

Back in the beginning of May, we caught wind of a unique-looking MMORPG by the name of Broken Ranks, a remake of Polish developer Whitemoon’s MMORPG The Pride of Taern that stood out due to its meshing of isometric ARPG overworld movement and side-scrolling 2-D turn-based combat reminiscent of any number of classic JRPGs. At the time of that report, the game was in a closed beta state and was seeking more players for the testing pool, but this coming weekend will see that pool crack wide open as it enters open beta on PC.

The beta will kick off on Friday, July 2nd, at 3:00 p.m. EDT and run until Monday, July 5th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT, and offers up the game’s early quests and the promise of a lot of fights to take on. The open beta follows up what the devs are noting as a surprisingly popular and successful closed beta round, which saw more than 20K applications from around the world though only 400 players were accepted.

Joining in the test is a matter of heading to the Broken Ranks website and downloading the title with a button press. Before you do, you can check out a new gameplay trailer below.

source: press release, cheers Schlag!