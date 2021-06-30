Ultima Online is streaming more New Legacy reveals this afternoon [Updated with summary]

Broadsword has been talking up Ultima Online’s incoming New Legacy server since the game’s 23rd birthday stream last fall. So far, we know that the server isn’t just a fresh-start or classic or progression server; it’s a whole new ruleset that will both onboard new players and offer a different seasonal experience for veterans. Broadsword has said that New Legacy will have a simpler skill and gear system, that it will have PvP but won’t be a gankbox, and that it’ll emphasize new features like weather, climate, and families.

We’re poised to learn more today with yet another livestream from the tiny team, live just as this post publishes at 2 p.m. EDT. “Join the UO Dev Team for a special Livestream Event where we take the newsletter live,” the studio says in a blog post and newsletter push. “We’ll be talking about what’s next for UO: Live and UO: New Legacy!” And we’ll be recapping with some of the highlights after the show is done.