Champions Online gets patriotic while Star Trek Online gets a sale for the 4th of July

The benefit of a game like Champions Online taking place in a setting roughly analogous to the real worlds is that unlike in Neverwinter, you don’t need to invent a new reason for the celebration. Of course, CO is also doing more than just having you celebrate; instead, the game is having players take place in a desperate fight against enemies in the Red Winter Alert to grab Patriot Tokens and unlock costume rewards until July 15th. It’s a fight against a potential resurrection of the Cold War, so it’s appropriately patriotic.

