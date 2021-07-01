Dungeons and Dragons Online wraps up its fourth permadeath server run

It’s a small measure of irony to announce that a permadeath server has itself closed down, but that’s just us amusing ourselves. In any case, this is a completely expected development for Dungeons and Dragons Online’s fourth hardcore server, which concluded its multi-month run on June 30th.see where they landed on the leaderboards, grab their rewards, and transfer any characters (dead or alive) onto a live server.
Meanwhile, the rest of the community is looking forward to Update 50 as the upcoming patch goes through its testing paces. This content update includes nine dungeons, a wilderness area, the Horizon Walker enhancement tree, and several adjustments to endgame items.
Source: Twitter, DDO. Thanks DDOCentral!
