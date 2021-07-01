Dungeons and Dragons Online wraps up its fourth permadeath server run

Justin Olivetti
It’s a small measure of irony to announce that a permadeath server has itself closed down, but that’s just us amusing ourselves. In any case, this is a completely expected development for Dungeons and Dragons Online’s fourth hardcore server, which concluded its multi-month run on June 30th.

Of course, there’s always the after party as players see where they landed on the leaderboards, grab their rewards, and transfer any characters (dead or alive) onto a live server.

Meanwhile, the rest of the community is looking forward to Update 50 as the upcoming patch goes through its testing paces. This content update includes nine dungeons, a wilderness area, the Horizon Walker enhancement tree, and several adjustments to endgame items.

