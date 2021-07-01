EverQuest and EverQuest II up experience, faction movement, and rare spawn rates for a week of summer

It’s definitely summertime! The sun is shining (oh gosh is it ever shining), birds are singing, and EverQuest II and EverQuest are going to give you a nice big does of bonus stuff from today until July 8th. What, that doesn’t strike you as particularly summer-like? Are you about to complain about a 76% bonus to things that you want? That’s right, we thought not. Upping experience by that much is something you’d probably take at any time of year with a smile on your face.

