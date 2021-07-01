EverQuest and EverQuest II up experience, faction movement, and rare spawn rates for a week of summer

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
HEEEEEY

It’s definitely summertime! The sun is shining (oh gosh is it ever shining), birds are singing, and EverQuest II and EverQuest are going to give you a nice big does of bonus stuff from today until July 8th. What, that doesn’t strike you as particularly summer-like? Are you about to complain about a 76% bonus to things that you want? That’s right, we thought not. Upping experience by that much is something you’d probably take at any time of year with a smile on your face.

Aside from 76% increased experience, players will also get to enjoy a 76% increase in rare spawn rates and a similar 76% increase to faction standing, both positive and negative. (So you’ll lose 76% more standing if you lose any, if that weren’t altogether clear.) This is running for the next week until July 8th, so get in-game and start taking advantage of bigger numbers as soon as you’re able to do so.

Source: Official Site
