New World unveils player housing system in goofy HGTV-esque video

Someone somewhere in Amazon Games greenlit the pitch of making a video series set in New World that follows an in-game couple going house hunting in a very HGTV-style way. Say hello to the first episode of Settling Down, another series of videos from the game that follows James, a retired adventurer looking to fish his days away, and Elena, a soldier-for-hire who wants to continue to crack skulls with her warhammer, as they seek out a place to start a new family in Aeternum.

The video does provide a few brief glimpses at housing matters in New World, highlighting three different locations that have houses to purchase. Mostly, the video is about the whole established narrative of this young couple’s house hunting journey, and there’s even a whole player poll element that’s going to steer the video series.



Episode two is due to arrive later this week (ideally with a bit more housing-related substance), but in the meantime, you can check out episode one below.