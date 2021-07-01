Warframe’s Sisters of Parvos launches July 6 with Yareli ‘frame and Corpus Lich system

“The storyline of Vala, recently introduced in the Call of the Tempestarii update, continues with the aggressive Corpus expansion led by Parvos Granum. Parvos has manufactured a new line of adversary – a sisterhood of elite huntresses who live and die by his orders. Tenno must stop these ruthless assassins and their ferocious robotic Hounds at all costs.

“True to their high-tech status, the Sisters have been outfitted with the most advanced Weapons in the Corpus arsenal. Players can run-and-gun or hack-and-slash their way through the new Corpus Lich System to unlock additional loot that can further customize and personalize their gameplay experience.”