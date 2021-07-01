Warframe’s Sisters of Parvos launches July 6 with Yareli ‘frame and Corpus Lich system

“The storyline of Vala, recently introduced in the Call of the Tempestarii update, continues with the aggressive Corpus expansion led by Parvos Granum. Parvos has manufactured a new line of adversary – a sisterhood of elite huntresses who live and die by his orders. Tenno must stop these ruthless assassins and their ferocious robotic Hounds at all costs.
“True to their high-tech status, the Sisters have been outfitted with the most advanced Weapons in the Corpus arsenal. Players can run-and-gun or hack-and-slash their way through the new Corpus Lich System to unlock additional loot that can further customize and personalize their gameplay experience.”
“Players will also be called upon to return to the open-world hub of Fortuna to protect the vulnerable Ventkids,” Digital Extremes says. “Yareli, legendary in Fortuna for her selfless heroism against the smothering Corpus regime, strikes fear into those who oppress by wielding the power of water to create blades of ice, powerful geysers and a battle-ready aqua board. To unlock Yareli’s Blueprint, Tenno will collect comic-book pages for the Ventkids by completing K-Drive challenges in the Orb Vallis.”
New trailer incoming!
