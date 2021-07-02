Betawatch: Magic Legends gets discarded

The past few weeks we’ve usually wound up slipping into more depressing beta news toward the end, but this time it’s just going front and center with the news that Magic Legends is getting shut down without ever having officially left beta. Of course, it had practically left beta, but… it’s the principle of the thing, you know? The sad, depressing principle.
Other beta news will hopefully be less depressing:
- An isometric turn-based MMORPG having a beta event? It’s more likely than you think, because Broken Ranks is doing just that this weekend.
- Saga of Lucimia is no more, having wholly rebranded to Embers Adrift and promising a variety of vague improvements.
- Zenith has provided us with another alpha delay, which at this point is kind of like a content update considering its prior delays.
- Lastly, Palia continues to raise money while sending out pre-alpha invites. See? This week we’re ending on uplifting news.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta, launches July 6th
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta, launching July 9th
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
