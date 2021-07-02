Black Desert PC hands out a code for free boost items and makes several Corsair fixes in latest update

Black Desert on PC is all about raking in the booty this summer with the launch of the Corsair and the boost-filled summer season server, but now players of the MMORPG can haul in even more goodies with the application of a special coupon code — 2021-SEAS-ONIS-HERE — that grants Beginner Black Stones to boost weapons and armor. The code is shared by Pearl Abyss in celebration of the popularity of both the seasonal server and the Corsair class.

Incidentally, the latest patch also has a variety of fixes to the Corsair, including a fix that prevented the Cap’n On Deck skill from being learned along with prerequisite levels that unlock said skill getting a tuning and an improvement to the Corsair’s Succession skill damage output. There are a number of other fixes in the latest patch as well, so it might be worth a moment for BDO fans to read through. You’re probably going to be on the website to apply that coupon code anyway.