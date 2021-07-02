City of Titans previews flight and combat animations ahead of testing

Not everything goes smoothly when it comes to testing things for an MMO. The City of Titans team absolutely wanted people to be able to try out flight this weekend for the 4th of July, a small way to celebrate the holiday by allowing you to glide all over the place. Alas, this just was not to be, and the latest dispatch from the team admits that there are just a few issues preventing this from working out quite right. But that’s all right, because it’s not all that far away!

The article also shows off some combat animations while noting that flight (along with character creator updates and new auras) are a matter of weeks away, with just a few lingering issues remaining to be sorted out before they’re ready for release. Until then, you can take a look at some animated .GIFs of what flight is going to look like. At the end of the day, isn’t that still heartening?