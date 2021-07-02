Dungeons and Dragons Online activates its Halloween event a tad early

You know how some people liven up the summer months by throwing a Christmas in July? Well, Dungeons and Dragons Online is doing something sort of similar, but instead of Christmas, it’s trotted out its Halloween event — either as a reprise or a preview, take your pick.

This “ Spooky Summer Event ” will run the Night Revels holiday through July 11th and include some extra rewards. Participants can earn twice the normal rewards from associated dungeons and get double mysterious remnants.

As a heads-up, make sure to use any ingredients you have accumulated before this event ends, as SSG said that it’s going to expire them before the festival returns for a proper Halloween run this fall.

If you need a good overview and guide to Night Revels, DDO Wiki has you covered.