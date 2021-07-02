The Elder Scrolls Online improves companions and fixes quest issues with its latest patch

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Companions in The Elder Scrolls Online aren’t perfect yet, but the latest patch for the game shows that the developers are working on making them better. For example, these NPCs have learned to be a little more resilient and will no longer loudly mourn the demise of other players in your group, focusing instead on the death of the player who summoned them. They’re also going to be a bit more recalcitrant and less prone to running ahead of the character when their summoner stops moving. You know, things like that.

Aside from a variety of fixes for companions, the patch also fixes a number of nagging quest issues. For example, you will no longer run into a problem in The Ghost of Giovesse wherein you cannot interact with Yisara despite needing to speak with her. The funniest one, of course, is that Captain Rian Liore will no longer ask to speak with you and then act offended at your approach in the A Deadly Secret quest. Check out the full rundown to get a clearer picture of all the changes being made.

Source: Official Site
