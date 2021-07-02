The Elder Scrolls Online improves companions and fixes quest issues with its latest patch

Companions in The Elder Scrolls Online aren’t perfect yet, but the latest patch for the game shows that the developers are working on making them better. For example, these NPCs have learned to be a little more resilient and will no longer loudly mourn the demise of other players in your group, focusing instead on the death of the player who summoned them. They’re also going to be a bit more recalcitrant and less prone to running ahead of the character when their summoner stops moving. You know, things like that.

