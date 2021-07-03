Blizzard announces next Hearthstone expansion, sells a WoW 6-month sub bundle in its summer sale

There’s quite the little bundle of news updates coming out of Blizzard’s games, so we’ve elected to tie them all together into a nice little package for you. Do you like the bow? Please say you like the bow. It took me hours to tie that bow. I watched more PBS crafting programs than I care to admit to make that bow. Like the bow.

We’ll start first with Hearthstone, which has announced that its next expansion, United in Stormwind, is due for release on Tuesday, August 3rd. The expansion will add 135 new cards to the game, including Questline cards for each of the CCG’s classes that reward in-game effects and a Legendary Mercenary minion when players complete all three phases of a Questline, along with cards featuring the Tradeable keyword that provide potent situational effects and the ability to swap them out for a different card in the player’s deck for the cost of one mana.



Next, there’s a summer sale going down on Battle.net, offering a variety of discounts for a full range of ActiBlizz games. Of direct interest to our sphere of gaming is a World of Warcraft six month subscription bundle, which provides the Sapphire Skyblazer mount in WoW Retail and the Imp in a Ball toy for WoW Classic. The bundle was originally listed as a Phoenix Bundle and was taken down shortly after it appeared, but it’s back now and offering a big blue bird to fly on.

Finally, Diablo III players take note: Season 23 ends on Sunday, July 18th here in North America at 8:00 p.m. EDT. After that, though, it’s the Season of the Ethereals.