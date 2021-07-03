Camelot Unchained crafts bandits, the Hamadryad race, cliffs, and inclement weather

We’re starting off July, meaning it’s time for Camelot Unchained to share updates for work done this past June. In the game’s latest dev report, we have details about bandits being created for the Shipwreck Cove point of interest, animation work on spawning, the addition of flying NPCs (as in dragons, not bugged NPCs t-posing through the sky), smoother weather state transitions, and continued art creation of the Hamadryad races among other things.

Several of those items in the newsletter’s Top Ten-ish are further elaborated in this month’s newsletter, with particular attention paid to the gameplay mechanics around bandits. In very short summary, bandits will be dropping loot but not gear, since the devs want gear to come from players; instead they’ll drop things like crafting components or possibly crafting-based currency. The newsletter also offers some more context for the Hamadryad race, highlights work on sheer cliff faces found in the Coastal Lowlands, outlines improvements to the Golden Plains homeland, and offers some new nasty weather previews of rain and snow.

Answers to our March 2021 interview questions about the state of refunds and the current status of both CU and its spinoff game have yet to be returned. CSE maintains that the team was expected to return to the office early this summer and would speed up its handling of refund requests.