Legends of Runeterra releases Rise of the Underworld expansion as Riot Games offers free music for streamers

Legends of Runeterra is inviting its players to the seedy underworld of the game’s fiction with the launch of its new expansion. Rise of the Underworld went live this past Wednesday, bringing with it a number of new cards and introducing the Lurk keyword, which grants new Lurker followers a boost when allies attack and a Lurker card sits at the top of a player’s deck.

The newest expansion release has also brought other updates to the game overall, including what is described as one of the game’s largest list of live card updates yet. The list is so large, in fact, that the patch notes don’t even provide specifics but instead outline overall design goals, including toning down certain top-level decks, providing opportunities for other decks to flourish, and improving region identities while still making regions perform on even footing.

Incidentally, if you’re among those who make content or livestreams of Riot Games titles like Runeterra and are trying to dodge the ever-arcing bullet of DMCA protocols, the studio has made a selection of songs known as Sessions, which are fully free to use for streamers and content creators. The first release, known as Sessions: Vi, is available for use on a wide variety of platforms.