The MOP Up: PUBG Mobile snaps its fingers and bans millions

This may well be one of the largest banhammer strikes we’ve ever seen: PUBG Mobile announced that over the course of a week, it kicked 3,884,690 accounts to the curb for cheats and hacks. Impressive, but that’s not a good sign that a game had nearly four million cheaters infect its landscape before being caught.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Gameforge’s version of TERA added Patch 107 with class balance adjustments, UI improvements, and boss battle changes.

Star Wars Galaxies Legends is holding Empire and Remembrance Day… for all of July. That’s one long day: “Empire Day is now also a day for loyal Imperials to mourn the loss of their Emperor. For the former members of the Rebellion, what was originally a day to honor soldiers fallen in battle in Remembrance Day now also celebrates the New Republic’s founding.”

MU Origin’s Update 16 added the Halidom system for increased character power.

Hi-Rez is dabbling in “blockchain initiatives,” which should send a chill down your back.

Meanwhile in PUBG proper, a new map and weapons have arrived with Update 12.2.

Get your Animal Crossing: New Horizons t-shirts! Or don’t! I’m not your mom, I’m not going to dress you.

Cyberpunk 2077’s lead thinks that the game has been brought up to a “satisfying” level, but that more work needs to be done on the title.

Path of Exile confirmed that it would NOT be making Ultimatum a continued mechanic in the game. “However, we do like its content and may bring it back at a later date.”

Hey guys: Warface is now available through the Epic Game Store:

Path of Exile posted another video showing off some of the excellent hideouts that its player community decorated:

