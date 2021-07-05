Final Fantasy XI adds a new high-tier battlefield with its next version update

Bad news for anyone hoping that the next update for Final Fantasy XI would continue the story arc of the ongoing Voracious Resurgence, as the preview of the next update explicitly notes that this month is taking a break from the story. But good news for people who want new challenges to face, as the next update is adding a new high-end battlefield for players to take on. Of course, there are new rewards for players who take on the challenges contained therein.

The new update will also bring along with it a new set of Ambuscade challenges, this time pitting players against funguars in combat (so, you know, bring some Light elemental damage). Add in some new back-end changes to hopefully improve performance for players on various hardware and there’s all the reason in the world to look forward to this particular update… and you won’t be waiting long, as it’s scheduled to release on July 12th.