Swords of Legends Online’s AMA addresses monetization, content, and name reservation SNAFU

At the tail end of June, Swords of Legends Online threw out a whole bunch of event dates including a livestream and an AMA, and since we’ve covered the livestream, reason would stand that we would also cover the AMA that took place bright and early this morning.

Several of the very first questions were about monetization — whether the game would enter pay-to-win territory, would offer boost items, and whether there would be lockboxes, all of which received essentially the same answer: no.

There were a number of questions related to content updates, which confirmed that the game would have three leveling, five normal, and five hard mode dungeons at launch and some raids to take on post-launch in July, along with GvG and large-scale faction PvP content in the fourth quarter of the year. Incidentally, there won’t be any sort of time-gating that prevents players from entering instances or PvPing repeatedly, though there will be daily and weekly limits to how many dungeon rewards can be earned and certain PvP activities are only available at certain times.

Finally, there was a question about the recent name reservation chaos last week and whether that was indicative of SOLO’s launch. The devs stated they were surprised by the issue, particularly since both of the beta tests went smoother, but the team has been logging and reporting errors to make launch as smooth as possible. Additionally, the devs claim that servers can be scaled up “easily” at release and that they will be monitoring the situation.

source: Reddit , thanks to Protobear for the tip!