Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem adds quality-of-life in latest patch and outlines updates for the rest of 2021

Chris Neal
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is continuing to introduce quality-of-life updates with the ARPG’s most recent update, which now allows health, rage, and willpower potions to be used at any time without any delay or breaking a channeled skill, scales items sold by Havar and Mohabi up to the maximum unlocked expedition level, and introduces a lengthy list of bug fixes among other things.

As for the rest of Wolcen’s 2021, the devs at Wolcen Studio offered a roadmap of future updates. Content patch three will add a revamp of summons, new environments, and new damage type variations for skills sometime in the early or middle part of July; content patch four adds endgame activities and rewards, new monsters, and more new environments sometime in September or October; and content patch five will be introducing controller support as well as more monsters and environments around November or December. The roadmap also offers a general rundown of crafting adjustments, bug fixes, and more quality-of-life features.

1
angrakhan

I do give props to the team for continuing to work on a game largely reviled by its “fanbase” (if you want to call it that). I figured they’d just pack it up and move on by now. Maybe one day they’ll get it right, but that day is not yet.

55 minutes ago