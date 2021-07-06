Blizzard retools World of Warcraft’s Mythic Dungeon International, offers $380K prize pool

Scoff all you want at MMORPG esports, but Blizzard has a nice chunk of change on offer for World of Warcaft’s Mythic Dungeon International. The company announced this week that it’s changing up the format of its raider esports tourney, with $380,000 up for grabs.

“Over the last few years, we’ve been consistently improving upon the MDI structure based on a combination of player and viewer feedback as well as our own experience managing competitive PvE,” Blizzard says. “For Season 2, we are iterating even more as we step away from Cups and bring in a new structure.”

“Following the success of Season 1 and The Great Push, we are set to test the boundaries of what the core-MDI program can do while challenging teams to prove themselves as the best dungeoneers in the world. Throughout Season 1, t”Thaeams struggled with the extensive time requirements to compete in weekly time trials just for their shot at the broadcast Cups. This format led to player fatigue while it also risked diminishing the stakes of matches as many of the same teams kept advancing to the Cups each week. For Season 2, we are introducing a new three-phase system that aims to lessen demands on each team while ensuring that every single moment truly matters. Time Trials will determine teams advancing to the group stage, where there will be $80,000 in prizing split across four weekends. The top six teams from the Global Region groups, the top team from China, and a final team from the new Last Stand Tournament will advance to the Global Finals where a $300,000 prize pool will be up for grabs.”