Elite Dangerous applies fixes related to missions, commodities, and faction influence in new patch

It’s not a big honkin’ patch like the game has previously gotten, but the fact that Elite: Dangerous has released a little server-side patch to address a few matters is probably nice to see. Unless you’re the sort of person who is unconscionably bitter at the whole Odyssey launch to the point that no comfort can be found, in which case I hope you find some spaceship gaming joy somewhere.

Back to the story: This latest patch has made several fixes to missions, like restoration missions no longer being impossible to complete when putting out fires, data theft mission objectives and salvage mission objectives showing up on the HUD, and missions involving clearing out settlement occupants correctly registering progress.

The patch has also allowed commodities that are temporarily illegal because of an active Faction State to be sold to stations that need them for repairs, applied a balance pass to faction influence effects from repeatedly winning and losing various scenarios at Installations and Megaships, and improved the Mercenary rank progression speed. If any of these issues has been plaguing your game of Elite, perhaps this patch has knocked down those walls.